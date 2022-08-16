Search

16 Aug 2022

Donegal pensioner dies in tragic Mayo crash 

Donegal pensioner dies in tragic Mayo crash 

The fatal traffic collision occurred in Mayo yesterday evening

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

16 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Mayo yesterday evening resulting in the death of a Donegal woman in her early nineties. 

Kitty Doherty from Railway View in Laghey, was one of three women and two juveniles taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for their injuries resulting from the tragedy.

There has been a huge outpouring of sadness in the close knit south Donegal community following the announcement of the terrible news.

She leaves behind a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren and was one of the most respected citizens in the south Donegal area, with family connections in both Ballyshannon and Donegal Town.  

It is understood that she was a passenger in one the the cars which had been returning from Knock Shrine, after travelling down from Donegal earlier in the day. 

Gardaí say that at approximately 5.50pm on Monday evening, emergency services were alerted to the collision involving two cars on the N17 at Cloonturk, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo.

They are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. 

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media