Donegal pensioner dies in tragic Mayo crash 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal traffic collision in Mayo yesterday evening resulting in the death of a Donegal woman in her early nineties.

Kitty Doherty from Railway View in Laghey, was one of three women and two juveniles taken to Mayo University Hospital to be treated for their injuries resulting from the tragedy.

There has been a huge outpouring of sadness in the close knit south Donegal community following the announcement of the terrible news.

She leaves behind a large number of grandchildren and great grandchildren and was one of the most respected citizens in the south Donegal area, with family connections in both Ballyshannon and Donegal Town.

It is understood that she was a passenger in one the the cars which had been returning from Knock Shrine, after travelling down from Donegal earlier in the day.

Gardaí say that at approximately 5.50pm on Monday evening, emergency services were alerted to the collision involving two cars on the N17 at Cloonturk, Kilkelly, Co. Mayo.

They are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time with camera, including dash cam footage, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.