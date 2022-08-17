Search

17 Aug 2022

Man told to stay away from Letterkenny hospital after public order incident

A District Court warned the man to only present at LUH for prearranged appointments or in an emergency following an incident last week

Reporter:

Court Reporter

17 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A man has been told to stay away from Letterkenny University Hospital after a public order incident at the hospital last week.

Brian Crawford, a 35-year-old with an address at Glendale Manor, Letterkenny, was brought before Letterkenny District Court following the incident.

Crawford was charged with being present at LUH on August 10, 2022 while intoxicated to such an extent as would give rise to a reasonable apprehension that he might endanger himself or any other person in his vicinity.

Crawford was charged with a similar offence at Kilmacrennan Road, Letterkenny, on the same date.

Judge Alan Mitchell granted bail in Crawford’s own bond of €300, nil cash, with Garda sergeant Gerard Dalton seeking a number of conditions.

He is to remain of sober habits, commit no further offence and be of good behaviour.

Judge Mitchell warned Crawford not to attend LUH unless for prearranged medical appointments or in an emergency.

Crawford told Judge Mitchell: “I am very, very sorry.”

Solicitor Mr Pat McMyler said his client’s circumstances were ‘very poor’.

“It might be better to stay off the drink,” Judge Mitchell told Crawford, adjourning the case until October 10.

