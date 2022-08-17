Search

17 Aug 2022

Man in court over axe incident in Letterkenny

The 65-year-old man was brought before Letterkenny District Court

Man in court over axe incident in Letterkenny

17 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

A man has appeared in court following an incident involving an axe in Letterkenny.

Milan Horvat, aged 65, of Parkview Drive, Letterkenny, was charged and brought before Letterkenny District Court.

Horvat is charged with an offence at his home address on August 10, 2022.

Horvat is charged that he did, in the course of a dispute, produce in a manner likely unlawfully to intimidate another person, an article capable of inflicting serious injury, to wit, an axe.

The offence is contrary to section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

Judge Alan Mitchell granted bail on Horvat’s own bond of €300.

Horvat, represented by solicitor Mr Patsy Gallagher, is to reside at a named address and is not to communicate with any witnesses in the investigation. Horvat is to commit no further offence and be of good behaviour.

The case was adjourned until October 10.

