Search

17 Aug 2022

Obituary: Den Ruadh Gallagher, skilled crafter, farmer and conversationalist

Den Ruadh was in great demand by local farmers when a birth proved difficult

Obituary: Den Ruadh Gallagher, skilled crafter, farmer and conversationalist

Reporter:

Contributed

17 Aug 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

The peaceful death took place at home on Wednesday, August 10 of Den Ruadh Gallagher Stranacorkra, Derrybeg. 

He was born in Sleeghan, Derrybeg on February 20, 1928 and was one of nine children born to Dominic Eoghain Charlie Gallagher and Nellie Arais (née Gallgher). 

Den stayed at home to help with the running of the small family holding. He would help in cutting and saving the  turf, the planting of corn, potatoes, cabbage and turnips and look after the livestock which included sheep, cattle and hens. 

In later years he emigrated to Scotland and while there he worked on the construction of houses and also worked with the Ferarri Company on laying underground cables.  

While living in Scotland he married Margaret Joe Bhilly McGee, and four children, Eileen, Joe, Dominick, and Máire were born to them. 

He always disliked living in Scotland and the family moved back to Gaoth Dobhair in 1969, built a new home and further two children, Nóirín and Dónal were born to them.

Den secured employment as a caretaker in the former Technical School which was located a short distance from his home. 

When the Technical School closed he went on to work as a caretaker of Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair,  Lunniagh. A very good conversationalist, he always got on well with the staff and students at the school. He retired when he reached 65 years.

Den was a loyal Fianna Fáil supporter throughout his life and was a member of the Derrybeg Cumann. In 1954 he was one of 21 Fianna Fáil Cumann members who organised fundraising events to have a  Monument erected in Derrybeg in memory of the late Pádraig Mhícheáil Airt O’Donnell. This impressive Celtic Monument stands between Pete’s Pub and the former Derrybeg Hall.  

Den  was a man of many interests. He was a good card player and he enjoyed card playing at Derrybeg School, Dungloe and through the houses. 

He was a man who was very much into nature and always had a smile on his face going to the bog. He also grew his own potatoes and vegetables and was an experienced creel maker.  

Den Ruadh was always in great demand by local farmers when the birth of a lamb or calf proved difficult. He was always available even in the middle of the night to go out and help local farmers who needed assistance.


His remains reposed at his home on Thursday and Friday.  His concelebrated Requiem Mass was celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11am on Saturday. The main celebrant was an Dr Ró-Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, PP, Gaoth Dobhair and he was assisted by Monsignor Kevin Gillespie (neighbour). 

Family members read the lessons and the prayers of the faithful while neighbours brought the gifts to the altar.

At the end of the Mass his cousin, Andaí John Arais Ó Gallchóir read a lovely Irish poem he composed  especially when Den Ruadh was  80 years.  

Den’s son Joe thanked everyone who helped his mum care for their Dad in the past few years.

Mass was followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media