17 Aug 2022

Baby Fionn's 'giving back' fundraiser raises whopping €21,000 - and counting

“Hugh’s House was a haven in a storm" - Maria Ward, Fionn's Mum

Maria, Fionn and Keith. PHOTO: Siobhan McGowan

Reporter:

Siobhan McNamara

17 Aug 2022 7:33 PM

Email:

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

When a Donegal couple found themselves expecting their first child, little could they have imagined the difficult road that lay ahead.

And they certainly could not have envisaged the difference a helping hand would make in their time of need.

Now, two years later, their efforts to give something back have been met with phenomenal support from the people of Donegal. 

Maria Ward and Keith McGee are proud parents of Fionn. To date, their fundraiser for the National Maternity Hospital and for  Hugh’s House, an organisation that supports families of critically ill children,  has raised more than €21,000. And there is still more money coming in. 

Maria said: “This time two years ago we'd never have thought that we'd be organising a fundraiser let alone heard of either place that we're fundraising for. 

“Our little boy Fionn was born prematurely at 29 weeks. The early arrival wasn't the scariest part; the Chronic Lung Disease he was born with was.

“We were first time parents and nothing about our pregnancy was textbook.”

In October 2020, Maria was admitted to the National Maternity Hospital in Dublin, where she would stay for the remainder of her pregnancy.

Fionn was born the week before Christmas, and he was a very ill baby.

Intensive Care

“We were thrown into the World of The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), somewhere neither of us had ever been before, or even given a thought about what it actually was,” said Maria.

“Fionn spent 125 days in NICU, weeks and months attached to machines, cables, wires, alarms, oxygen, different treatments and medications. 

“There under the watchful eyes, the knowledge, training, love, warmth, and care of all the medical team Fionn got stronger and healthier and finally got strong enough to make it home to Donegal.”

Those early months in Dublin were an extremely difficult time for Maria and Keith. 

Anyone  from Donegal who has had a sick child being cared for in the capital’s  hospitals knows all too well the stresses and costs of accommodation, food, parking, etc, all while trying to be parents to their beloved child.

That is where Hugh’s House stepped in to support Maria and Keith.

Maria said: “Knowing how ill Fionn was, and that we would want to be as close to him as possible over the next few weeks, Hugh’s House warmly opened their doors to us.

“We had never heard of Hugh’s House and had no idea what to expect. 

“Upon arrival we were given our own room. The house was fully functional so far as to say there were healthy meals left for us to reheat whenever we wanted them. 

“Food is not on any parents' minds at a time like that. There were facilities to cook our own if we wanted.

“There was always fresh clean linen, there is nothing they haven't thought about to provide. 

“Hugh's House became my home away from home, a place that enabled me to be with Fionn every day while he was in Dublin and took away all of my worries about how I could be close to Fionn.

“Hugh’s House was a haven in a storm.”

Fundraiser

The Bay Bush in Ballintra was the venue for the fundraiser run by Maria and Keith to help the National Maternity Hospital and Hugh’s House to support other families in their time of need. Last Saturday’s event consisted of a dance with music by Paul Kelly and Band, and Country Roads. 

There was an auction as well as a raffle with amazing prizes including a helicopter tour and some fantastic hampers and vouchers.

Auction lots ranged from overnight stays to golfing weekends to a wheelbarrow full of alcohol. 

Maria and Keith wish to thank everyone who sponsored prizes and lots, those who came along, raised money, contributed or supported the event in any way. The final tally will be announced later this week.

Hugh’s House

Hugh’s House is a registered charity providing free accommodation to families while their children are inpatients in Temple Street,  Rotunda, Coombe and Holles Street hospitals. More information can be found on the website hughshouse.ie or on the Hugh’s House Facebook page. 

News

