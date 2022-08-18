Those aged 55 and over invited to get next Covid-19 booster vaccine

From today Thursday, the HSE is inviting people aged 55 years and older to make an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster dose. Appointments are also available from today.

People aged 50–54 also will be offered their second booster vaccine from next week and people with long term health conditions will be offered booster vaccines shortly.

To book your next booster, you can:

· Book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics – this is an easy and convenient way to get your booster by selecting a time and date that suits you

· Check with participating GPs and pharmacies

People who are more than 16 weeks pregnant are also invited to book their next booster at a HSE vaccination centre or from participating GPs and Pharmacies. The HSE and Children’s Health Ireland will shortly be inviting, through their parents, children aged 5-11 years who are immunocompromised and now due to have their first booster, following completion of their primary Covid-19 vaccine course.

“Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer said “Everyone aged over 55 and pregnant women, should now get their next booster dose. We know immunity tends to reduce after a period of months following your last vaccine so this booster will give ongoing protection from serious illness, and increase immunity against infection from Covid-19.”

The HSE will continue to be active over the next few weeks in our services, in the media and online, encouraging people to come forward for these and all other relevant Covid-19 vaccines.

The HSE also strongly urges people who have not yet received a primary Covid-19 vaccine dose to consider attending one of the walk-in clinics for dose one or dose two of the vaccine, or to register for an appointment.

For more information on your next Covid-19 booster, visit www.hse.ie/ covid19vaccine or call HSELive on 1800 700 700.