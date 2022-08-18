Gallery: Fabulous fundraising dance and auction raises more than €21,000

Photos: Siobhan McGowan
The money raised goes to Hugh's House and the National Maternity Hospital
A fundraising dance, raffle and auction by a Donegal couple has raised more than €21,000 for Hugh's House and the National Maternity Hospital, two organistions that were there for them in their hour of need. Read their story here:
