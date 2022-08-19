A charity event with a difference in a spectacularly scenic corner of Donegal

PHOTO: Muckross Charity Sheepdog Trial on Facebook
Sheepdog trials really are a sight to behold, and one such event taking place in Donegal is also raising money for a very worthy cause that supports families across the county.
This Sunday, August 21, a charity sheepdog trial takes place in Muckross, Kilcar. Starting at 9am, there will be Open and Intermediate Classes hosted by Stephen O'Donnell. Money raised will support the incredible work of the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, a charity which provides a range of services to people of all ages with additional needs.
Spectators are welcome to come along and witness the incredible skill of these intelligent dogs and their owners as they work together using a finely tuned set of commands to carry out a range of tasks.
More information and updates can be found on the Muckross Charity Sheepdog Trial Facebook event page.
