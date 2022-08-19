Na Mooneys cancelled due to expected inclement weather conditions

Many will be disappointed to learn tonight's concert with Na Mooneys has been cancelled at Downings due to inclement weather.
The concert which was expected to take place at Downings GAA pitch featuring Na Mooneys and being supported by Declan McClafferty has been cancelled for health and safety reasons due to weather.
Donegal County Council appreciates this is disappointing for those planning to attend the event and apologises for any inconvenience caused.
Tomorrow's Nathan Carter concert is scheduled to go ahead as planned and we look forward to welcoming attendees to this event.
