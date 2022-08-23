Ill fisherman winched from boat and taken to Letterkenny University Hospital

RNLI Lough Swilly Lifeboat
A fisherman who became ill on board a boat has been brought by helicopter to Letterkenny University Hospital.
A spokesperson for Lough Swilly RNLI said the crew were paged at 13.07 on Monday. They were tasked by Malin Head Coast Guard Radio to go to a sick fisherman who was on a vessel 20 nautical miles off Malin Head.
"The fisherman was successfully winched onboard Rescue Helicopter 118 and taken to Letterkenny Hospital," the spokesperson said.
"The Lough Swilly volunteer crew were stood down and returned to Buncana to refuel and make ready for service.
"Remember if you're in trouble in or on the water or see someone in difficulty, please dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.