Gardaí seek public assistance in tracing outboard engine stolen from boat

Glencolmcille
Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the theft of an outboard engine from a boat that was moored at Doonalt, Glencolmcille.
The theft occurred between 10pm on Tuesday, August 16 and 6am on Wednesday morning, August 17.
Garda Niall Maguire said it was a black engine, a Tohatsu 25HP engine which is similar to a Suzuki engine. The Falcarragh-based garda said that the theft of outboard engines is somewhat common in west Donegal.
He added that the owner of the engine had taken photographs of the serial number and was able to provide the important information to investigating gardaí.
He urged anyone who may be approached for the sale of this engine to please contact gardaí in Donegal Town. If you have any information which may help gardaí, you can contact gardaí in Donegal Town on 074 97 40190.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.