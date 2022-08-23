Search

23 Aug 2022

Four inch cement block thrown through window of woman living alone

The woman who lives in Carndonagh was badly shaken following shocking incident

Four inch cement block thrown through window of woman living alone

General image of Millbrae, Carn

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

23 Aug 2022 12:33 PM

Gardaí are on the hunt for the person or people responsible for firing a 4-inch concrete block through the kitchen window of a woman's home during the early hours of Saturday, August 13, last. 

The woman who was living on her own had a frightening experience when the concrete block woke her abruptly from her sleep. 

The incident happened at Millbrae Meadows, Carndonagh, at around 4:30am, Saturday morning last.

Gardaí seek public assistance in tracing outboard engine stolen from boat

Boat was moored at Doonalt, Glencolmcille when theft occurred

Garda Niall Maguire said the woman was awakened by a loud bang and was badly shaken as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Buncrana Garda Station on 0749320540 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

