Vandalism on main street Ardara last weekend

Gardaí are asking for the public's help in establishing who damaged several flower pots on the main street, last weekend.
Garda Niall Maguire said on Saturday, August 13, between 1am and 2am.
He said: "If anyone saw this happening or can assist in their identification then please call the gardaí in Glenties."
Anyone who has information, can call the Glenties Garda Station on 074 95 51080.
