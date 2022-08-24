Study shows big solar panel potential in the county

New research has shown the significant potential for Donegal from the use of rooftop solar panels.

The study by MaREI, the Science Foundation Ireland Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine, based in University College Cork (UCC) found that domestic rooftop solar panels could produce enough electricity to power one in four Irish homes.

Commissioned by the Irish Solar Energy Association (ISEA), MaREI found that 44,338 homes in Donegal have roof space and orientation suitable for ten solar panels (3.4KW). It found that if all suitable homes in the county were to avail of this opportunity it would fulfil 29% of the county’s residential electricity demand.

Nationwide there are overall a million homes that could accommodate ten solar panels. This has potential to meet 8% of the country’s renewable targets. In addition it would save the average household €450 per year.

Outlining the findings Paul Deane, Senior Research Fellow in clean energy futures with the MaREI Centre in UCC, said, “Advances in solar technology and reductions in cost now make it a very attractive prospect for any homeowner. We don’t associate Ireland as a sunny country but there is sufficient sunlight shining on our Irish roofs to make a meaningful impact on electricity bills.”