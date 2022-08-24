Search

24 Aug 2022

50% of funding to Donegal for walking and cycling infrastructure not spent in 2021

Greens in Donegal call on Council to use this year’s allocation

50% of funding to Donegal for walking and cycling infrastructure not spent in 2021

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

24 Aug 2022 5:33 PM

The Green Party Donegal Chair Michael White said today that more than 50% of funding made available in 2021 to Donegal for walking and cycling infrastructure was not spent, according to figures released by the National Transport Authority (NTA)

And he has claimed that as a result of decades prioritising cars in Ireland, many people in both rural and urban areas feel they have no option but to drive, even for short journeys. 

He said: “Donegal was allocated €5,311,100 for walking and cycling projects in 2021. However, according to figures released by the NTA, only €2,281,572 of this was spent. We need to do better for Donegal. Funding and resources were provided to support the rollout of dedicated local walking and cycling projects and we need to start seeing faster progress.“ 

 “There is €5,596,000 allocated to Donegal for Active Travel infrastructure in 2022. The money and the skills are there, now we need action. I’m asking the public to call on your local councillors, across every party, to demand safer paths and cycleways outside your homes, your schools, your places of work, to help create a safer and more liveable community. It’s time to put people first in Donegal.” 

Since being in Government, the Green Party has been addressing this by delivering record increases in investment in walking and cycling projects, jumping from €45m in 2019 to €289m nationally in 2022. These projects include new and improved pathways, cycleways, safe routes to schools and lighting. 

The transport sector represents 18% of Ireland’s carbon emissions, with road transport and private car usage creating the most significant carbon footprint. An increase in walking and cycling could significantly reduce car use and boost overall public health. 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media