Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, August 26

John Bonar, Stranorlar/Westport

The death has occurred of John Bonar (Séan) (Glencally, Kilsallagh, Westport, Co. Mayo, native of Lower Drumboe, Stranorlar), (ex-Eircom), unexpectedly at his home. Predeceased by his brother Denis. Deeply mourned and sadly missed by his loving wife Mary (née Hastings), daughters Donna O'Grady (Castlebar), Evelyn (Glencally), sons Barry (Glencally), Michael (Roscommon), brother Eugene, sisters Bernadette, Mary, Jean, & Angela, uncle Benny Gordon, grandchildren Marie-Claire & Sean, son-in-law Martin, Barry's fiancé Lorraine, partners Rachael and Martin-John, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins extended Bonar and Hastings families and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at Sweeney's Funeral Home, Louisburgh on Saturday (August 27) from 6.00pm, concluding with evening prayer at 8.00pm. Removal from his home on Sunday at 11.00am to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Lecanvey for 11.30am Mass of Christian Burial, followed by interment in Kilgeever Cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Order of Malta Louisburgh or Kilgeever Cemetery Restoration Fund or C/O Sweeney Funeral Directors, Louisburgh.

James Fullerton, Buncrana/Ellesmere Port

The death has occurred of James Fullerton, Middle Town, Sleadrin, Buncrana, and Ellesmere Port, Merseyside, England.

James is predeceased by his wife Delia and his son James jr . Loving father to Brendan and John and cherished brother of Roseann, Willie, Mickey, Alec, Kathleen, Danny, Sally, Winnie, Charlie, Susan, Eileen and the late Eddie, Patsy, Josie, Johnny.

Sadly missed by his sons and grandchild, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, grand nieces and grand nephews, neighbours and friends.

James’s remains will repose from 12 noon until 12.50 this afternoon, Friday August 26 at Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Letterkenny.

Removal from there at 1pm going to his sister Winnie Noone’s residence, Finns View, Cloontagh, Clonmany.

Wake on Saturday August 27, from 10am to 10pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday morning August 28th at 10.45 for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church Cockhill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral can be viewed live on churchservices.tv



Mary Devery, Tipperary/Killygordon

The death has occurred peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her home, of Mary Devery (née McGoldrick), Parkroe, Cappawhite, Tipperary and formerly of Mullaghaneary, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Predeceased by her parents Madge and Laurence and brothers Sean and Tony; sadly missed by her loving husband Kieran, sons Kieran, Laurence and Padraig, sister Alice, brother PJ, daughters-in-law Jillian and Amy, grandchildren Dylan, Izzy, Adam and Willow, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, especially her good friend Phil, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends.

Her remains will repose at her residence Friday evening from 5pm until 7.30pm.

Funeral arriving in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Cappawhite Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 4 pm.



Susan McGreevy, Bundoran

The death has occurred of Susan McGreevy, 1 Elaghmore, West End, Bundoran, peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Sligo University Hospital.

Beloved wife of the late Alex and loving mother of the late Liam; deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, sons John and Paul, daughter Marie, son-in-law Brian, daughters-in-law Ursula, Collette and Deirdre, her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and all her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will repose at the family home on Friday from 4pm to 7pm. House private at all other times please.

Removal from there on Saturday morning at 10.40am driving to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial will take place afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Mass can be viewed live on www.magheneparish.ie



Kate Flanagan, Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Catherine (Kate) Flanagan, née Carr, Ballywhoriskey, Fanad.

Predeceased by her husband Edward (Ted); deeply regretted by her children Edward, Richard, Irene Gray, John (all UK) and Jeremy (Peru). Sadly missed by her extended family, neighbours and her large circle of friends.

Her remains will repose at The Eternal Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny, from 6pm to 8pm on Monday.

A Funeral Service will be held at The Eternal Chapel of Rest at 11am on Tuesday followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St Vincent de Paul, care of any family member or Mc Ateer Funeral Directors.



Ann McFadden, Ballyshannon/Fanad

The death has occurred peacefully at Beaumont Hospital of Ann McFadden, The Mall, Ballyshannon.

Sadly missed by her husband Eddie, her children Elaine (John), Breege, Joanne (Gavin), Enda and Adrian; predeceased by father James, mother Brigid and sister Breid and her sons Patrick and Shaun. Sadly Missed by her grandchildren Emma, Abigail, Jamie and Jack, her brothers Art, Jim and Patrick, her sisters Nora, Margaret, Mary and Catherine, her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence, today, Friday from 2pm to 9pm. House Private at all other times.

Removal on Saturday morning going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in The Abbey Cemetery. Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon



Ann McFarland, Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann McFarland, Carracknamart, Manorcunningham.

She will be sadly missed by her husband Norman and father Hugh Parkhill, predeceased by her mother Jean.

Beloved mother of Haley, Kylie, Thomas, Christopher, Jenny, Shannon, Reece, Jamie and Shania, grandmother of Kyle, Devin, Carli, Jack, Caitlín and Arianna.

She will be lovingly remembered by her sisters, brothers and wider family circle.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Jenny and partner Jason’s home at Cornagillagh, Convoy (F93D5P9). Family and friends welcome. Family time please from 10pm to 10am and on the morning of the funeral.

Removal from there on Saturday at 1pm for 2pm Funeral service at Maymochy Parish Church, Manorcunningham, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the ICU unit Letterkenny University hospital and Raymochy Parish Church care of any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Ballyboe, Convoy.

