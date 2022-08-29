Search

29 Aug 2022

Diver supports call for a national protest against the government

"They are more worried about multinationals than they are about their own people"

Diver supports call for a national protest against the government

Paddy Diver

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

29 Aug 2022 3:33 PM

Well-known mica protester Paddy Diver has thrown his weight behind a call for a protest rally that is being organised for the end of September in Dublin.

The Inishowen man was speaking last Saturday in a broadcast from the cab of his lorry which was broadcast over Twitter.

Declaring this country was a "shambles" Mr Diver said the current government would have to go.

"They are an absolute disgrace. They are more worried about multinationals than they are about their own people. Look at the state of the country at the minute with the costs of living, homelessness at a record high and we're the second most expensive country in Europe."

He revealed a protest march had been organised starting at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin at 2pm for Saturday, September 24.

"Every man, woman, child and their dog should be there to let the government know that we are angry and we are struggling. Pensioners and ordinary people are going to struggle to heat themselves this winter, it's just an absolute disgrace. It's time for change and that's the bottom line.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media