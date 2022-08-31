Mulroy tourism group aim to tap into the US market

A forward-looking Mulroy Drive Tourist and Development Group is taking the first steps to establishing their area as a must-see destination for visitors to the county.

In March of this year, Fáilte Ireland unveiled ten new and updated viewing points along Mulroy Drive, a looped route off the Wild Atlantic Way designed to encourage visitors to explore more and stay longer in the Mulroy Bay area in Donegal.

Developed with an investment of €160,000 from Fáilte Ireland, the new and updated viewing points will bring local stories to life and maximise the optimum vantage points along the 38km route, which was originally created by the Mulroy Tourism Group.

To coincide with the unveiling, The Mulroy group together with the Irish Centre in Philadelphia organised a Super Draw in March and the winners were Emma Robinson and Jason Kamienski.

Chairman of the Mulroy Drive Tourist and Development Group, Paddy Logue, said the aim of the Super Draw was to connect with the Irish diaspora in America, promote Donegal and let them know that we are open for business.

"The draw was run by the Irish Centre in Philadelphia who were carrying out major renovations to their building and the prize and sponsors were organised by the Mulroy Drive Tourist and Development Group”.

The winners are travelling to Ireland with Aer Lingus organised by Liberty Travel Letterkenny, and they arrive at Donegal Airport on Sunday next, September 4. Car hire is provided by Noel McGinley Letterkenny and Enterprise Car Hire.

For the first three nights the winners will stay at the beautiful Harvey’s Point Hotel Donegal Town where they can avail of all facilities including a visit to Sliabh Liag and walks around Lough Eske organised by Noel Cunningham, Donegal Person of the Year.

On Wednesday the lucky winners continue their travel to the scenic Rosapenna Hotel and Golf Resort, Downings which has just hosted the very successful European Legends Tour Golf week.

They can avail of a trip to Fanad Lighthouse, kayaking on Mulroy Bay with Eco Atlantic Adventures, horse riding with Ashtree Riding Stables and a visit to The Old Forge at Logue’s of Cranford.

On Friday they travel to Letterkenny, Donegal’s main shopping town, where they will stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel. They can avail of a trip to Glenveagh Castle with an electric bike trip around the gardens organised by An Craoibhin Centre, Termon, a trip to Oakfield Park, Raphoe and a tour of the Cathedral area of Letterkenny.

A farewell function on Saturday evening is being held in Letterkenny and is hosted by the Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce.

The Mulroy Drive will be promoted on www.discoverireland.ie and a visitor map outlining the route and highlighting the activities and attractions visitors can enjoy throughout the region is available for local businesses to use.

The Mulroy Drive Tourist and Development Group is working with Donegal County Council, Fáilte Ireland and local businesses to maximise the tourism opportunities the route presents, and a motif has been created for businesses to use across their websites and marketing materials along with an Interpretation Toolkit.

The group would like to thank all their sponsors, Donegal County Council and

Failte Ireland for all their help.