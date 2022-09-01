Couple before court after large cocaine find in Letterkenny

A couple have been brought before court after more than €70,000 worth of cocaine was found in Donegal.

The pair appeared at Letterkenny District Court after being arrested last Friday, August 26.

During a Garda operation, detectives stopped a vehicle in which the pair were travelling at Listillion, Letterkenny. The vehicle was searched and a quantity of cocaine, which is believed to be valued in excess of €70,000, was located.

The two were arrested and initially bought before a special sitting of Ballyshannon District Court on Sunday evening.

They were charged that they had in their possession a controlled drug, namely cocaine, with the intention to sell or supply to others.

The woman, Tanya Van Coller, of Rough Park, Ramelton, Co Donegal, was granted bail.

The man, Amin Rhamahi, with an address at Hatfield Road, London appeared to Letterkenny District Court by videolink from Castlerea Prison after bail was refused at Ballyshannon District Court by Judge Brendan O'Reilly.

His solicitor, Mr Rory O'Brien applied for bail, but Judge Éiteáin Cunningham said she could not agree to this.

Mr O’Brien said he would make an application for bail to the High Court.

Directions are awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and Judge Cunningham adjourned both matters until the September 15 sitting of Letterkenny District Court.