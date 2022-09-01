Substantially positive - HIQA report into independent living home in Donegal

An unannounced HIQA inspection at a residential home for adults with a disability found the centre to be either compliant or substantially compliant with all regulations.

The report which was published this week relates to an inspection which took place on May 26. As a result of the inspection, the HSE has put measures in place to ensure improved compliance with all regulations.

According to the report: “The designated centre comprises an eight bedded one-storey building located in a residential housing estate in a small town.

“Residents living at the centre have access to communal facilities such as sitting rooms, a sensory room, dining room, kitchen and outdoor area. Each resident has their own bedroom with en-suite bathroom. The centre also has additional communal bathroom and toilet facilities.

“Ballytrim House is located close to local amenities such as shops, public houses and cafes. There are three vehicles available which enable residents to access other amenities in the surrounding area such as swimming pools and other leisure facilities. Residents are supported night and day by a staff team of both nursing and care staff.”

There were seven residents present on the day of the inspection.

The inspection process includes:

-speaking with residents and the people who visit them to find out their experience of the service

-talking with staff and management to find out how they plan, deliver and monitor the care and support services that are provided to people who live in the centre

-observing practice and daily life to see if it reflects what people tell us

-reviewing documents to see if appropriate records are kept and that they reflect practice and what people tell the inspectors.

It was noted that residents moved freely within the facility and could visit local shops etc. They had choices in terms of meals, television programmes, etc. It was also noted that staff communicated in a caring and friendly manner, and were familiar with each resident’s communication style.

No non-compliance with regulations was identified.

Areas identified as substantially compliant were Training and Staff Development, Governance and Management, Risk Management Procedures, Individual Assessment and personal plan and Positive Behaviour Support and Protection.

The HSE has issued a statement saying: “An immediate action plan was returned to the Regulator to address all areas of substantial compliance.

Actions have been taken to address substantial compliances in the centre, including the following:

-All staff training deficits identified have now been completed.

-A revised annual audit schedule has now been implemented within the centre.

-A review of both the centres and individual residents risk assessments has been undertaken.

-Residents Behaviour Support plans have been reviewed by the relevant MDT members.

The spokesperson continued: “The HSE will continue to work to ensure that robust governance, quality and safety arrangements are in place within the centre to ensure high quality services are provided to all residents.”

Areas found to be fully compliant were Staffing, Communication, Food and Nutrition, and Health Care.