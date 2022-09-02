Search

02 Sept 2022

Lifford Old Courthouse to be solar powered

The old courthouse in Lifford was built in 1746 and a major redevelopment concluded in 2019. The operator now plans to install solar panels to power one of Donegal's oldest buildings

Chris McNulty

02 Sept 2022

Lifford Old Courthouse will soon be solar powered.

Plans have been lodged for the installation of solar panels on the historic building located at The Diamond.

LATCH (Lifford Association Tourism Commerce Heritage) CLG, who have operated the Lifford Old Courthouse for the last 25 years, have sought planning permission.

They are seeking to install roof-mounted solar photovoltaic panels to the rear of the building.

The old courthouse was built in 1746 and is one of Ireland’s oldest courthouses. Sections of the old courthouse were reopened in 1994 and a large scale transformation of the building was completed in 2019.

Live tours of the building are offered to groups and visitors to the museum can see re-enactments of the famous Napper Tandy Trial and the Lord Leitrim murder trial, which were heard at Lifford courthouse.

The building is one of the oldest in Donegal and the original dungeons can be accessed on the tours.

The installation of the solar panels will see Lifford Old Courthouse become the latest building in Donegal to be solar powered.

In 2019, Donegal County Council welcomed some eco-friendly changes after installing 36 Solar Photovoltaic panels to the roof area of the County House, located just across The Diamond from Lifford Old Courthouse.

Donegal County Council say that a decision on the application is due on October 20.

