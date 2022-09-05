Disruption to water supply in Quigley’s Point area expected 

The repairs are re part of Irish Water’s national leakage reduction programme
Disruption to the water supply is expected in parts of east Inishowen due to mains repair work on Tuesday.
The repairs at Roosky near Quigley’s Point, which are part of Irish Water’s national leakage reduction programme, are to take place between 1pm and 4pm.
Irish Water is asking affected customers to allow up to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.
