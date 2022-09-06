Rann na Feirste is to feature in the new series on TG4

Rann na Feirste is to feature in the new series of the award-winning TG4 programme Bailte this autumn with Síle Nic Chonaonaigh continuing her journey through the townlands of Ireland.

With over 60,000 townlands throughout the country, they remain one of the pillars of modern Irish life, and on this journey, Síle explores the resilience within our rural communities and reveals the deep connection people have with their townlands and how local landscapes and traditions remain a constant influence on our daily lives.

The series celebrates hard working and vibrant communities that are working to ensure their community is more than just a mere layby and a pretty spot on the Wild Atlantic Way. With the spectacular backdrop of rural Ireland and an honest telling of contemporary life Bailte gives a distinctive portrayal of life in Ireland.

During her visit to Rann na Feirste Síle finds a lively, artistic and proud community steeped in literature, storytelling music, and song. She learns of the origins of the village when in 1736 the Mac Grianna brothers Seán and Pádraig purchased land here for £5 and of how these first settlers still influence the fortunes and lives of the local community to this day.

Each week the programme visits a different townland and community to learn what life is like for local people. Some townlands Síle visits have hundreds of locals, while others have much fewer, while one townland we visit has just one family.

As well as the many advantages of living in rural townlands, the series also shares the difficulties of living in a remote area, rural depopulation, lack of basic services, unemployment, and the uncertain futures of both the farming and the fishing industries. The series finds the pulse of rural Ireland in 2022.

The series begins on Thursday September 15 at 8pm on TG4