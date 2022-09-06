Donegal man to stand trial over hammer incident

A Donegal man will stand trial after allegedly threatening a woman with a hammer.
Thirty-year-old Matthew Lafferty will go before Letterkenny Circuit Court in connection with the incident at Robinson Hall, Port Road, Letterkenny on June 1, 2022.
Lafferty, of Robinson Hall, Port Road, Leterkenny, is charged with making a threat to a woman leading her to believe he would kill or cause her harm.
Lafferty is also charged with making a threat to a man leading him to believe he would kill or cause him harm.
Lafferty is further charged with burglary while having in his possession a hammer.
Lafferty said ‘no reply’ when charged, Letterkenny District Court heard.
The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has directed that the matter be trialled by indictment at the next sitting of Letterkenny District Court.
Sergeant Jim Collins told the court that further charges may be proffered.
Judge Éiteáin Cunningham adjourned the case until October 4 when a book of evidence will be served on Lafferty.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.