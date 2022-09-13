Items stolen in Fahan garage burglary

Hedge trimmers were among the items stolen in Fahan
A number of items were taken from an unlocked garage at a private home in Fahan and gardaí are looking for the public's help in tracking down the thieves.
The incident is believed to have happened between 6pm on Wednesday and 10.15am on Thursday last, September 7-8.
The items stolen include two orange-coloured Stihl hedge cutters, a number of sets of vice grips, screwdrivers and adjustable spanners, a hand saw, a chisel, and a wooden hammer.
Gardaí are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the Glebe area to get in touch with them at Buncrana Garda Station at (074) 9320540.
