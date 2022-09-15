Search

15 Sept 2022

Electrician put off the road for driving under the influence

The 34-year-old appeared before Letterkenny District Court this week after being found over the legal drink-drive limit and testing positive for the presence of drugs

Letterkenny court house.

Letterkenny court house.

Reporter:

Court Reporter

15 Sept 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

An electrician whose manoeuvres brought his driving to the attention of Gardaí has been put off the road for two years.

Kieran Taylor, a 34-year-old with an address in Ballymena, County Antrim, was charged in connection with an incident at Neil T Blaney Road, Letterkenny on August 16, 2020.

Gardaí on uniformed patrol observed a vehicle making a number of manoeuvres on Pearse Road. No indicators were used at a junction and the vehicle crossed the white line.

Officers stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who they now know to have been Taylor. Gardaí detected a smell of alcohol and arrested Taylor at 4.02am.

After being conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station, Taylor was found to be over the legal drink-drive limit while he also tested positive for the presence of drugs.

Taylor was also charged with driving without a valid insurance policy and of failing to produce insurance after a lawful demand was made.

Taylor’s solicitor told Letterkenny District Court that his client ‘fully accepts that it was atrocious behaviour to drive the vehicle under the influence’.

Taylor was, his solicitor said, a single father-of-one who has now ‘turned his life around’ having set up his own business in the last 12 months.

“He was in a very dark place and in a very difficult place at that time, not that he offers that as an excuse,” his solicitor said.

Judge Éiteáin Cunningham convicted Taylor and disqualified him from driving for two years. For driving under the influence, Taylor was also fined €250 and a further €250 fine was imposed for driving without insurance. Taylor was given six months to pay.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media