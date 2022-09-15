Council warns of emergency accommodation shortage in Inishowen

Donegakl County Council says it is experiencing a lot of difficulties with emergency accomodation in Inishowen
Donegal County Council has warned that there is a shortage of emergency accommodation in Inishowen.
Councillors were told at the September meeting of the Inishowen Municipal District that the local authority is “experiencing a lot of difficulties with emergency accommodation”.
Area manager for housing Aideen Doherty told the meeting that the council is losing properties it would previously have had access to for emergency accommodation “simply because there is a huge number of people coming into the area”.
“We do not have an adequate level of emergency accommodation,” she said adding that the council is dealing with the situation “as best as we can”.
Figures from Donegal County Council show 3,200 Ukrainian refugees are accommodated in various locations throughout the county.
