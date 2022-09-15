Search

15 Sept 2022

World largest coastal clean-up set to take place this weekend, including beaches in Donegal

The aim is to remove marine litter and join a worldwide citizen science project

Volunteers are asked to help out this weekend as part of the Big Beach Clean project

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

15 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Beaches all over Donegal are part of this weekend's Big Beach Clean with volunteers ready to make a difference for our marine environment.

They are Narin; Bundoran; Donegal Pier; Muckross, Kilcar; Ballywhoriskey; Malin Head; Dooey; Shoreline opposite town land of Ture, along Lough Foyle; Arranmore beaches; Rathmullan; St Johnston; Carrickfinn; Rathmullan; Murvagh; Culdaff; Rossnowlagh; Buncrana; Ballyness; Ludden beach, Buncrana and Marble Hill.

The event which takes place between September 16 and 18 is an annual call to action as part of the International Coastal Clean-up (ICC), operated internationally by Ocean Conservancy, and invites communities and volunteers around the county to remove litter from around the Donegal coast after the end of the bathing season.

This initiative is also an opportunity for volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on our beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards.

This will help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter, serve as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem, and help shape future policies and campaigns.

In 2021, over 400 clean-ups were being organised in Ireland, with volunteers removing 42 tonnes of marine litter.

People wishing to join this weekend can do so by visiting the Clean Coasts website www.cleancoasts.org and checking out the map of clean-ups happening in their area.

