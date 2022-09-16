Man arrested following drugs swoop in Ballybofey

Gardaí arrest man in Ballybofey drugs swoop
A man in his 20s was arrested following a drugs raid on a house in Ballybofey
Gardaí have confirmed that they conducted a search under warrant of a residential premises in the Ballybofey area, yesterday Thursday, September 15.
"A quantity of suspected drugs, drug paraphernalia, and cash were seized in the course of the operation.
"A male, in his 20s, was arrested under Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, questioned at Letterkenny Garda Station, and later released. A file is being prepared for the DPP, " a spokesman said.
He added investigations are ongoing into the matter.
