Workers in 13 community organisations in Donegal to go on strike next week



Staff in 13 community organisations in Donegal will strike on Thursday next, September 22, as part of the Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign to highlight the demand for a first pay rise in 14 years for workers in the sector.

They are: Letterkenny Community Development Project, Ballybofey and Stranorlar Chamber of Commerce, RCEP Remelton Community Employment Programme, Donegal Local Development Company CLG, Letterkenny Together CES CLG, St Johnston and Carrigans Family Resource Centre, An Grianan Theatre, Congress Resource Centre CLG, Donegal Youth Services LTD, Falcaragh Community Employment, Inishowen Development Partnership, Milford and Kerrykeel CE Scheme and Rathmullan Enterprise Group LTD.

The striking workers will hold a protest march and rally in Letterkenny on Thursday, that day. The march will leave from outside the SIPTU office on Port Road, Gortlee, at 12 noon and conclude with a rally outside the Intreo Centre on High Road.

SIPTU Organiser, Kevin McKinney, said: “Most community sector workers have not had a pay rise in 14 years. They are struggling to make ends meet in the face of a worsening cost of living crisis while also seeking to maintain services for some of our communities and some of our most vulnerable citizens.

“In July, strike action was taken in selected care and community organisations in counties Donegal, Waterford, Galway and Meath. Unfortunately, the Government, which controls the funding of these organisations and so has ultimate control over whether the wages of workers can be increased, has failed to positively respond to our demand for pay justice.”

He added: “Due to the Government’s intransigence, workers in several more organisations in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Cork and Kerry will now go on strike on a rolling basis from September 21-23, as part of the Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign.”

The Valuing Care, Valuing Community campaign is supported by the ICTU, SIPTU, Fórsa and the INMO.