Search

17 Sept 2022

Great atmosphere, food and music at Palestinian event in Letterkenny

Special guests Amir Abualarob speaks of the importance of story telling at picnics against apartheid event

Great atmosphere, food and music at Palestinian event in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Pháidín at An Grianán in Letterkenny

17 Sept 2022 6:33 PM

Email:

news@iconicmedia.com

Amir Abualarob spoke of the importance that storytelling plays in cultural resistance at an event which was held in Letterkenny today. 

The event picnics against apartheid event was attended by a large crowd and vehicles passing the event beeped their horns in solidarity with those who stood outside in the sun. 

Amir told stories of brothers who had left in the morning to get breakfast for their little sister - never to return. He spoke of writers who were killed because they held notes that documented what was happening in Palestine. He said the killing of a writer was akin to killing a whole army. 

Family and friends remember the late Joe Carlin at art exhibition

Joe's family said it was a wonderful opportunity to see friends and family

He said that while people recognise fighting with a gun - there were also people who recognise fighting with art - a fight that he has taken across the world to many countries since his journey began. 

Ireland has always shown solidarity to the Palestinian cause, he said, and he enjoyed coming to this country. When he arrived in Ireland, he decided to live in Meath and live with people of all different nationalities in a house. He listened to their stories and documented them, he said. 

He later moved to Dublin to work with the homeless, those who were displaced - those who don't have a country to call home who are deemed stateless. He spoke of equality for everyone. 

He sang a beautiful song about the sun falling into the sea at the end of his oration. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media