Search

18 Sept 2022

Important Kilcar placenames meeting on Wednesday night

Cumman Staire agus Seanachais

Important Kilcar placenames meeting on Wednesday night

The village of Kilcar

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

18 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Kilcar Local History Group will meet this Wednesday, September 21 in Áislann Chill Chartha for an evening devoted to the Placenames Project.

Placenames are an important aspect of our cultural heritage. They have the ability to communicate the relationships between people and their landscapes and environments in County Donegal.

Placenames also have the ability to provide insights into our history, culture, society, folklore, topography, ecology, and natural heritage.

There are 2,758 townlands in County Donegal and the placenames contained within them reflect the natural, built, and cultural heritage of these localities. 

They also provide an appreciation of the past and present forces of landscape change that are needed in order to better appreciate landscape nomenclature. The names given to cultural and natural features in our landscape give us insights into the attitudes, values, beliefs, and aspirations of the people of County Donegal and contribute to landscape identity.

The placenames of County Donegal also hold special significance for the county’s diasporas in that they convey meanings, provide links with home, and present research opportunities.

Professor Dermot Diamond will give an introduction to the recording of minor placenames on digital maps.

The Local History Group meets in Áislann Chill Chartha every Wednesday.

Everyone is welcome to the this meeting which begins at 7.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media