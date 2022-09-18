Important Kilcar placenames meeting on Wednesday night

Kilcar Local History Group will meet this Wednesday, September 21 in Áislann Chill Chartha for an evening devoted to the Placenames Project.

Placenames are an important aspect of our cultural heritage. They have the ability to communicate the relationships between people and their landscapes and environments in County Donegal.

Placenames also have the ability to provide insights into our history, culture, society, folklore, topography, ecology, and natural heritage.

There are 2,758 townlands in County Donegal and the placenames contained within them reflect the natural, built, and cultural heritage of these localities.

They also provide an appreciation of the past and present forces of landscape change that are needed in order to better appreciate landscape nomenclature. The names given to cultural and natural features in our landscape give us insights into the attitudes, values, beliefs, and aspirations of the people of County Donegal and contribute to landscape identity.

The placenames of County Donegal also hold special significance for the county’s diasporas in that they convey meanings, provide links with home, and present research opportunities.

Professor Dermot Diamond will give an introduction to the recording of minor placenames on digital maps.

The Local History Group meets in Áislann Chill Chartha every Wednesday.

Everyone is welcome to the this meeting which begins at 7.30pm.