The Donegal branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is holding a volunteer recruitment evening to encourage more people to give their time to support the work of the charity which provides Guide Dogs to those who are vision impaired and Assistance Dogs to the families of children with autism.

It takes place on Monday, October 3 in the Letterkenny Community Centre starting at 7pm

The organisers say the evening will be an opportunity to find out more about the work of the charity, the type of fundraising activities involved, and to meet the local Branch of volunteers and their dogs.

A spokesperson pointed out there were many ways everyone can help.

"We have over 60 teams of fundraising volunteers located all over the country, many through our branch network. These teams plan and run a variety of fundraising events in their local communities including street collections, shopping centre table sales of gift items, raffle ticket sales, donation box distribution and collection, church gate collections, fun sponsored events and sports, table quizzes, golf classics, dinner dances and much, much more. We are always looking for new ideas!

"Our dogs are making an extraordinary difference in the lives of people with vision impairment and families of children with autism. Now you can too.

"Join us if you're interested in being part of a community that collectively strives to empower others to actively engage and participate in every aspect of their lives," the spokesperson added.

If interested you can attend the meeting on October 3 or contact: info@guidedogs.ie with ‘Donegal’ as the subject line.

You can also find out more on www.guidedogs.ie