Search

20 Sept 2022

Donegal volunteer recruitment evening for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

y

You can help  change lives in your community

Donegal volunteer recruitment evening for the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind

The Donegal branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is looking for volunteers - can you help?

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

20 Sept 2022 11:33 AM

The Donegal branch of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind is holding a volunteer recruitment evening to encourage more people to give their time to support the work of the charity which provides Guide Dogs to those who are vision impaired and Assistance Dogs to the families of children with autism.

It takes place on Monday, October 3 in the Letterkenny Community Centre starting at 7pm

The organisers say the evening will be an opportunity to find out more about the work of the charity, the type of fundraising activities involved, and to meet the local Branch of volunteers and their dogs.

A spokesperson pointed out there were many ways everyone can help.

"We have over 60 teams of fundraising volunteers located all over the country, many through our branch network. These teams plan and run a variety of fundraising events in their local communities including street collections, shopping centre table sales of gift items, raffle ticket sales, donation box distribution and collection, church gate collections, fun sponsored events and sports, table quizzes, golf classics, dinner dances and much, much more. We are always looking for new ideas!

"Our dogs are making an extraordinary difference in the lives of people with vision impairment and families of children with autism. Now you can too.

"Join us if you're interested in being part of a community that collectively strives to empower others to actively engage and participate in every aspect of their lives," the spokesperson added.

If interested you can attend the meeting on October 3 or contact: info@guidedogs.ie with ‘Donegal’ as the subject line.

You can also find out more on www.guidedogs.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media