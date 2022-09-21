'Exceptional issue' leaves Tara Court entrance in the dark

Residents at a Letterkenny housing estate have been waiting for six months for lights to be repaired.

What has been described as ‘exceptional issue underground’ is responsible for the blackout at Tara Court.

The estate leads onto the busy, R245, the main Letterkenny-Ramelton road.

Councillor Donal Coyle brought a motion to this month’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District calling for he council to carry out the necessary works to the lights at the entrance to the estate.

“Residents at Tara Court deserve better after six months,” Councillor Coyle told the monthly meeting.

“Two lights have not been fixed. I am aware that underground work has been carried out, but what is the problem? This shouldn’t take six months.

“Residents are coming out onto a very busy road. We’re coming in now to long winter nights and it is essential that these works are carried out.”

The motion was seconded by Councillor Liam Blaney.

“It is an unusual case where it takes this long,” David McIlwaine, a senior executive engineer from Donegal County Council said. “There is an exceptional issue underground and we are working with Airtricity to get it resolved.”

A meeting between the Council’s roads team and Airtricity is expected to happen in the coming week.