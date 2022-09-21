Search

21 Sept 2022

Rathmullan pensioner’s living conditions ‘violate justice, safety and wellbeing’

There have been concerns raised about the home of an 82-year-old man in Rathmullan following claims of subsistence and that two acro jacks and a plank are helping to support part of a ceiling

Rathmullan pensioner’s living conditions ‘violate justice, safety and wellbeing’

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

21 Sept 2022 5:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Concerns have been raised over the safety of the home of an 82-year-old man in Rathmullan.

A property at Abbey View in Rathmullan is said to be subsiding and the roof is being held up by two acro jacks and a plank in on part.

Veteran Donegal County Councillor Ian McGarvey brought the matter to light this week and appealed for Donegal County Council -  from whom the property was purchased 32 years ago - to assist.

“This violates justice, safety and wellbeing,” Councillor McGarvey, who has visited the property, said.

‘Disgrace’: No funds to prevent flooding that left Glenswilly residents ’trapped’ for two days

People carried shopping across fields to residents who were unable to leave their homes for two days after torrential rain tore up the road near Glenswilly National School. Councillor Donal Kelly, who lives nearby, says it will be a 'disgrace' if Donegal County Council can't find funds to prevent a repeat incident

“There is subsistence of 1.5-2 inches in the house. He is living in a bedroom where there is a planking and two acro jacks holding the ceiling up.

“There was obviously some appearance of defects when the house was bought. This man has an asset that he thought would have been useful in later life, but you couldn’t sell it today.

“This man is 82 and is living on his own. You can imagine how traumatic this is for the man. It must be so difficult to face that every day. The rest of the house is kept absolutely immaculate.”

Councillor McGarvey tabled a motion to Tuesday’s meeting of the Letterkenny-Milford Municipal District calling for the Council’s housing section to ‘accept responsibility for the necessary repairs’ at the property.

Councillor Liam Blaney, who seconded the motion, also called to the property recently and said that one of the panes on a double-glazed window was broken. He urged the Council to make ‘every effort’ in the matter.

Donegal County Council confirmed that the property in question was purchased through the Tenant Purchase Scheme and completed in December, 1990.

“The purchaser accepted that the Housing Authority would not be liable for or accept responsibility for any defects apparent at the time or any that came to light subsequent to the execution of the agreement,” Donegal County Council said.

The response added that the Housing Aid for Older Peoples Grants could assist the homeowner by providing up to €8,000 for structural repairs.

“The €8,000 wouldn’t look at it,” Councillor McGarvey said. “I cannot walk away from this issue when it was brought to my attention as a representative for the people.”

Donegal County Council Director of Services Liam Ward said that ‘for all intents, this is a private dwelling’, but said the local authority would be ‘keen to work with the gentleman concerned to see if that can bring any relief’.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media