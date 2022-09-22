Do you want to save a protected structure?

Are you a private owner of a protected structure and you would like to find out how to rescue a beloved old building that is in danger of falling in around you?

Well it appears Donegal County Council may have an answer. They are encouraging people to check out the new conservation advice pilot scheme announced by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Over the past few years more and more councillors are recognising the value and importance of old historic buildings and landmarks and have been calling for more direct action from both the council and the government to protect these.

This new scheme is open to private owners of properties on the Record of Protected Structures.

Successful applicants will receive 100% funding for expert conservation advice including maintenance schedule and suggested repairs and improvements to enhance the building’s character, integrity and amenity.

The scheme will provide grants of €3,000 (ex.VAT) to cover the cost of having a conservation-accredited architect visit a protected structure, conduct a survey, and compile tailored conservation advice for the property owner.

Successful applicants will be selected by lottery and provided by the department with a list of conservation architects participating in the scheme.

The applicant will then select an architect from the list and arrange a site visit. Based on the site visit the architect will compile a report using the Conservation Advice Template.

The completed report will be provided to both the building owner and the department. It will then use the reports only for the purpose of approving the grant payment, in line with the Data Privacy Statement.

The department will make grant payments directly to the architect on receipt and approval of the required Conservation Advice and invoice.

If you think you might qualify and want to know more and get the necessary forms you can go to the council’s Conservation Grants Section at https://www.donegalcoco.ie/services/planning/architectural%20conservation/architecturalconservationgrants2022/or contact the conservation officer directly through architecturalconservation@Donegalcoco.ie

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday, September 30.