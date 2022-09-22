Hitting the right note!

The Donegal Youth Choir is looking for new members as they return to rehearsal this Sunday, September 25 at the Vestry in St Conal’s Hospital Grounds in Letterkenny.

The DYC rehearsals will be happening every second Sunday from 4pm to 6.30pm with conductor Sara Laughlin-Murray from Lettermacaward.

New members are invited to turn up at 3pm this Sunday so that Sara can hear them sing. Anyone who is aged between 12-18 and loves singing is invited to join.

Sara said that everyone involved with the DYC is looking forward to getting back to ‘in person’ rehearsals and performances in 2022-2023.

“The choir stayed active during the Covid lockdowns and got quite a bit of attention for their performances online, “ she said. “But if you love singing it’s great to be in a room with a group of people who also love singing, and hopefully that’s what DYC members will experience this year.”

The choir is part of the Donegal Music Education Partnership (DMEP), which is the music arm of the Donegal Education and Training board.

To begin with the DYC will be working towards the annual DMEP Christmas Concert at An Grianån Theatre in Letterkenny. The concert, which is usually a sell-out, takes place on Sunday, December 11 at 4pm.

DMEP manager Martin McGinley said there’s a challenge ahead in getting groups of young people performing again.

“We’re fortunate that the Donegal Youth Choir have kept going throughout the past two years. For instance, they were involved in two performances at An Grianån of the new Colmcille suite from Dublin composer Vincent Kennedy.

“But of course we’re losing young people every year from our performing groups. They’re heading off from Donegal to third-level education and other opportunities. On the plus side, that allows other choir members to step up and also makes room for new members.

“You do tend to see more young female singers joining the Youth choir, and we’re keen to encourage the lads to come along as well. It’s a great chance for all the singers to develop their voices, meet like-minded people and get more experience of performing.”

Membership of the Youth Choir is €100 for the year. New members can sign up for the Donegal Youth Choir at dmep.ie.