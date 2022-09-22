Creators of Derry Girls mural to host street art workshops in Buncrana

The people behind the iconic Derry Girls mural on Derry’s walls are to host a series of graffiti and street art workshops in Buncrana.

The multi-award-winning Derry-based UV Arts are offering young people aged 12 to 18 the opportunity to take part in a series of free “green art” workshops in Buncrana next month.

Once completed, the new artworks will be on public display in the wider Buncrana area including at Swan Park, Ned’s Point and the shore front.

The new Green Art project is part of Artlink’s New Rhythm 2022 programme of public events aimed at making art in the area more visible and physically accessible to people and visitors alike as we emerge from the coronavirus pandemic.

UV Arts will be sharing their extensive skills in techniques such as stencilling and photo manipulation and will aim to empower young people in Buncrana to use their energy constructively to create new artworks that lift community spaces in their area.

Amy Carroll from the Artlink collective said the new project is all about encouraging young people to express their feelings through art about how our current lifestyles are having an impact on the planet.

“Art has an amazing power to inspire and educate us all and can also play an important role in communicating what matters to us now and in the future,” she said.

“Working alongside the amazing UV Arts, we’re hoping as many young people as possible from the local area sign up for this innovative project, which also aims to challenge traditional preconceptions of space through graffiti, street art and modern mural arts.

“Indeed, in terms of encouraging more people to think about how they can live healthier and more sustainable lifestyles, sometimes a picture – or a mural – can say a thousand words!”

Karl Porter, founder of UV Arts, added: “We’re delighted to be collaborating with Artlink on their exciting new Green Art project – which will engage and inspire young people through the creation of eco-friendly art.

“Importantly, since UV Arts was formed in 2015, our raison d’etre has been about creating more vibrant public spaces and making art more inclusive – not least in terms of encouraging young people to get involved and use street art in a positive way within their communities.

“I’d therefore encourage as many young people as possible from the Buncrana area to sign up for the ‘induction day on Saturday, October 1 which not only aims to inspire them in terms of using eco-friendly and environmentally conscious art, but also importantly ensure that they all have an input into the design and creation of the new artworks that will be on public display.”

Young people aged 12 to 18 can sign up to the Green Art project in Buncrana by contacting Amy Carroll from the Artlink collective on 0838187441 or email artlinkfortdunree@gmail.com.An induction day for project planning will be held at St Mary’s Hall in Buncrana on Saturday, October 1.