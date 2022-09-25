Resurfacing work in the Manorcunningham area

Resurfacing roadworks in Manorcunningham on Monday and Tuesday
Resurfacing works on the Galdonagh Road L-1214-5 will take place from tomorrow, Monday, September 26 until September Tuesday 27.
Roads will be temporarily blocked during the works and local diversions will be in place.
Local traffic and residents will be accommodated say Donegal County Council.
