Donegal company Slán Eco completes Bord na Móna Accelerate Green Pre-Accelerator Programme

Fahan-based Slán Eco was one of just nine companies selected recently to participate in the prestigious Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green Pre-Accelerator Programme for start-up companies in the climate and sustainability sectors.

Delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners, Accelerate Green is dedicated to supporting companies developing products and services based on green innovation.

Bord na Móna’s Accelerate Green Programme is the leading accelerator programme in Ireland dedicated to scaling companies leading the response to climate action and sustainability, by developing products and services based on green innovation.

Combining Bord na Móna‘s commercial expertise with Resolve Partners expertise in building innovative companies that scale, the programme will open up key reference customers, give you access to infrastructure, expertise, and the world-class mentors needed to help your company navigate the path to impact at scale.

Slán Eco Ltd are establishing an internationally-traded and rural/bioeconomy/bio-based materials expert knowledge economy-based business.

They specialise in the use of hemp, lime, sheep wool and other natural building materials to provide sustainable and ecologically sound solutions for building, restoration and renovation.

Their range of high quality, certified products includes insulation, hemp block and shiv, lime renders and natural paints.

Slán Eco’s participation culminated in a pitching of their business plan to a panel of experts at Bord na Móna’s HQ in Co Kildare. The panel included Bord na Móna CEO, Tom Donnellan and Barclay Clibborn Principal of AIB’s Foresight SME Impact Fund, which backs businesses helping to accelerate Ireland’s transition towards a low-carbon economy.

Liam Donohue, CTO of Slán Eco said, “It was a great experience presenting our business plan in a Dragon’s Den style pitch. The panel were generous in sharing their expertise with us and it was great to have access to some of Ireland’s leading business figures. The whole programme has been very beneficial will stand to us as we present our company and our product to future customers and future investors”.

Tom Donnellan, chief executive, Bord na Móna said the pitch presentations were a testament to the expertise and potential of the companies that have taken part in the Accelerate Green Summer 2022 Pre-Accelerator.

"Over the past six weeks companies such as Slán Eco have benefitted from mentoring and guest speakers who have provided practical industry insights and helped the businesses identify clear pathways to scale their novel solutions.

"Bord na Móna has expertise across a variety of climate solutions and it is encouraging to see other companies that are invested in green innovation and delivering sustainable jobs.”

Alan Costello, Resolve Partners said, “This programme has helped the participants deliver measurable impact while supporting economic development and I look forward to seeing how they will contribute to the green revolution in Ireland. The business plans presented today have great potential and we are looking forward to welcoming new companies onboard for Accelerate Green 2023.”