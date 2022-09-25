Doochary residents snap up to buy new defibs after it was discovered ones in village were defective

The discovery of defective defibrillators in Doochary and surrounding areas prompted the ever-ready locals to action to remedy the situation.

Keenly aware of the importance and value of a working defibrillator, particularly in such a rural area, Cumann Forbartha - Na Dúchoraidh, Doochary Development Group-Tidy Towns came up with the idea to hold a first-ever fundraising photography competition with a two-fold aim - raise the cash for the defibs and gather the talented photographers together to find some quality pictures for their 2023 calendar.

The groups have just announced the three prize winners in their photography competition. They are: First: Жукова Наталья; Second: Katie Bonner; Third: John Francis McDevitt,

Locals are delighted that the Жукова Наталья has won first prize with her entry (above) as she is one of the new Ukrainian villagers.

All winning entries will be included in the village’s first-ever charity calendar, which will feature images of the village and surrounding areas. Proceeds of the 2023 calendar will go towards the purchase of a village defibrillator, a box to hold it in, and free training for villagers to utilise it.

Photography competition judges included renowned Donegal artist and photographer Jacqui Devenney Reed and Brian O'Donnell of O’Donnells DIY in Dungloe.

Both noted how difficult their job was with the amount of very beautiful images of Doochary village to consider. Calendars are presently being printed by Signworxs and will be on sale in various locations including the village shop.

As mentioned this is part of the efforts of Cumann Forbartha - Na Dúchoraidh, Doochary Development Group to provide a defibrillator immediately after it was found that the devices in the village and surrounding areas were defective and recalled.

Chairperson Megan McDermott stated: "It is crucial that we have a defibrillator as quickly as possible to protect the health and well-being of village residents and those nearest to us. All our fundraising efforts this summer and up until Christmas will go toward this worthy cause.”

As part of those efforts, talented Dublin musician and Doochary native Catriona McElhinney Grimes will perform in a charity concert on Thursday, October 27, 7pm-9pm at St Conal's Church, Doochary, followed by a reception in the Corkscrew Bar. Tickets are €10 and available at the door, or alternatively at varying shops or through committee members.

Megan noted, "We are very lucky to have Catriona offer her talents to fundraising for a defib."