26 Sept 2022

US journalists enjoy an action-packed itinerary while visiting Donegal

"They will encourage their readers and listeners to come and experience our beautiful scenery and activities for themselves"

Members of the Outdoor Writers Association of America enjoy a tour of Cruit Island with guide Fiona Nic Fhionnlaoich (standing, centre); and Fallon Griffin, Tourism Ireland (standing, second left)

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Sept 2022 9:33 AM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Fifteen leading American journalists visited Donegal and Ireland last week. The group – all members of the Outdoor Writers Association of America – includes writers, digital content creators, photographers and podcasters from media outlets like National Geographic, AFAR magazine, and Atlas Obscura.

The writers’ action-packed itinerary – which has a focus on sustainability, ‘green’ experiences, and soft adventure – was designed by Fáilte Ireland and included hiking in Glenveagh National Park, a guided walk on Cruit Island with local guide Fiona Nic Fhionnlaoich and a surf lesson at the Rossnowlagh Surf School.

They stayed in An Chúirt Hotel in Gweedore and the Sandhouse Hotel and Marine Spa in Rossnowlagh and enjoyed lunch in the Waterfront Hotel in Dungloe.

Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s head of North America and Australia, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite this group of influential outdoor writers to visit Donegal and Ireland, to come and enjoy some of our superb outdoor activities and sustainable experiences.

Members of the Outdoor Writers Association of America in Glenveagh National Park with Fallon Griffin, Tourism Ireland (third right)

"Through their articles and podcasts, they will encourage their readers and listeners to come and experience our beautiful scenery and activities for themselves.

“The United States remains an extremely important market for tourism to the island of Ireland. In 2019, we welcomed 1.7 million American visitors, whose visits delivered €1.6 billion for the economy,” she said.

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

