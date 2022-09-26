Search

26 Sept 2022

DPP to give directions on Doochary house fire accused next month

A German national charged with arson with intent to endanger life appeared at Letterkenny District Court via videolink.

Investigations into Doochary fire continue

Gardai secure the scene of the house fire in Doochary

Reporter:

Court Reporter

26 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

A German man charged in connection with a fire in which his mother was killed has been remanded in custody.

Letterkenny District Court was told that the Director of Public Prosecutions will give directions in the case on October 10th next.

The remains of a woman in her 80s was found at the house following a fire on April 12th last in the village of Doochary.

Her son, German national, Guenter Lohse, was arrested a short time later and has been in custody since.

The 61 year old, who is on remand in Castlerea Prison, is charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

The accused appeared by videolink on Monday.

