Concern for future of Letterkenny taxi rank following Market Square development

Concern that taxi places will be affected by the proposed development of Letterkenny's Market Square were raised at this morning's meeting of Donegal County Council.

Councillors were asked to approve the carrying out of works so as to facilitate the development of the Letterkenny 2040 - Reimagined Market Square but according to Cllr Ciaran Brogan many taxi operators and business people were unhappy the new plan would affect their trade. He asked for the decision to be deferred until they held another workshop to iron out all the implications for this area of the town.

"The development will have long term implications for this area so it's important we get it right," he said.

His call was seconded by Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

Following consultation with the council's director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward, it was agreed to hold a workshop to hammer out the detail and then hold a meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 10am to deal with the matter so the plan could advance.

Other approvals granted at the same meeting included the carrying out of works so as to facilitate the construction of a new covered outdoor seating area with a cultural performance area and storage including all associated ancillary works in respect of the Bundoran Oceanside (Outdoor Dining and Entertainment Space), Bundoran; the carrying out of regeneration works and the erection of a

canopy structure at the Diamond, Donegal Town; the construction of a single storey two-bed single storey dwelling including sewerage treatment plant and all associated site development works at Largymore, Kilcar; the carrying out of works in relation to the widening of footpaths on the L-5354 Chapel Road and R236, Derry Road to St Baithin’s National School, St Johnston; the carrying out of works in relation to the widening of footpaths on the L-5752 Church Street and R245 Ramelton Road to St Mary’s National School, Ramelton; the carrying out of works in respect of a new pedestrian footpath on the L-1915 Lough Eske Road, Donegal Town; the carrying out of works in relation to the provision of a new widened footpath on the R232 Pettigo Road to St Mary’s National School, Pettigo; the carrying out of works in respect of the provision of new pedestrian footpath on the L-20854 Old Golf Course Road and R-267 in Donegal Town a new pedestrian footpath and the carrying out of works in respect of a new pedestrian footpath on the R263 Malinmore Road, Glencolmcille.