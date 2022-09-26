Search

26 Sept 2022

Concern for future of Letterkenny taxi rank following Market Square development

Special meeting to be held to deal with matter

Concern for future of Letterkenny taxi rank following Market Square development

Letterkenny's market Square and (inset) Cllr Ciaran Brogan

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

26 Sept 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

connie.duffy@iconicnews.ie

Concern that taxi places will be affected by the proposed development of Letterkenny's Market Square were raised at this morning's meeting of Donegal County Council.

Councillors were asked to approve the carrying out of works so as to facilitate the development of the Letterkenny 2040 - Reimagined Market Square but according to Cllr Ciaran Brogan many taxi operators and business people were unhappy the new plan would affect their trade. He asked for the decision to be deferred until they held another workshop to iron out all the implications for this area of the town.

"The development will have long term implications for this area so it's important we get it right," he said.

His call was seconded by Cllr Gerry McMonagle.

Following consultation with the council's director of community development and planning services, Liam Ward, it was agreed to hold a workshop to hammer out the detail and then hold a meeting on Wednesday, October 12 at 10am to deal with the matter so the plan could advance.

Other approvals granted at the same meeting included the carrying out of works so as to facilitate the construction of a new covered outdoor seating area with a cultural performance area and storage including all associated ancillary works in respect of the Bundoran Oceanside (Outdoor Dining and Entertainment Space), Bundoran; the carrying out of regeneration works and the erection of a
canopy structure at the Diamond, Donegal Town; the construction of a single storey two-bed single storey dwelling including sewerage treatment plant and all associated site development works at Largymore, Kilcar; the carrying out of works in relation to the widening of footpaths on the L-5354 Chapel Road and R236, Derry Road to St Baithin’s National School, St Johnston; the carrying out of works in relation to the widening of footpaths on the L-5752 Church Street and R245 Ramelton Road to St Mary’s National School, Ramelton; the carrying out of works in respect of a new pedestrian footpath on the L-1915 Lough Eske Road, Donegal Town; the carrying out of works in relation to the provision of a new widened footpath on the R232 Pettigo Road to St Mary’s National School, Pettigo; the carrying out of works in respect of the provision of new pedestrian footpath on the L-20854 Old Golf Course Road and R-267 in Donegal Town a new pedestrian footpath and the carrying out of works in respect of a new pedestrian footpath on the R263 Malinmore Road, Glencolmcille.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media