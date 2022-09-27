Gardaí renew appeal for missing 27-year-old Cian Langelaan

Cian Langelaan
Gardaí have renewed their appeal for any information that might lead them to a missing 27-year-old man.
Cian Langelaan was last seen two years ago on Sunday, September 27, 2020 in the Horn Head area of Dunfanaghy.
Cian is 5 ft 8 inches tall and of medium build. He has sandy-coloured hair. He was wearing blue jeans, a white t-shirt, and black boots on one of the last occasions that he was observed.
If anybody has any information in relation to the whereabouts of Cian or any information that might assist with the investigation, they are urged to contact Milford Gardaí at (074) 9153060 or to call the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111.
