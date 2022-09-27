Rathmullan burglary prompts call to parents to know where their children are

Gardai have appealed to parents in the Rathmullan area to be aware of where their young children are and what they are doing following a burglary at a holiday home in the town between Thursday, September 22 and Sunday, September 25.

A gang of youth was observed at the house at Seaview Terrace, Main Street, and the owner was alerted. When checked it was discovered that entry had been gained via an upstairs unsecured window. There was a smell of smoke in the house and footprints were discovered in different parts of it.

Damage was also caused to a shed door and one of the window hinges. Some of the other windows had been left unsecured also by whoever had entered the house.

Gardaí in Milford are investigating the matter. They have appealed to anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious to get in touch with them at (074) 91 53060 or on the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

"We appeal to everyone, especially residents in the area who may have seen suspicious activity or gangs of youths in the area to get in touch. If they can offer a good description, we would like to hear from them. We are not placing blame on parents in any form but we would ask them to speak to their children in relation to the seriousness of this type of incident and urge their young people that if this type of activity is taking place to pull themselves away from that situation. It is quite a serious matter and classified as burglary and they may not realise that at the time," a spokeswoman said.

She added young people might want to travel in the future and did not need to have a criminal record or even a juvenile caution noted against them.