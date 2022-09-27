Delays expected on Carndonagh to Malin road

Traffic management will be in place and delays can be expected
Motorists on the road between Carndonagh and Malin can expect delays in the coming days.
Donegal County Council has said essential roadworks will be ongoing from Wednesday, September 28 to Tuesday, October 4 on the R238 between at Kinaglug, Carndonagh.
The council said traffic management will be in place and delays can be expected. The local authority has apologised for any inconvenience caused.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.