Donegal man meets Pope to discuss schools' role in peace and sustainability

Mountcharles man Gerry Bennett met Pope Francis and a group of global educators in the Pope’s residence in Rome on Friday last.

Gerry, a former teacher at De La Salle College, Ballyshannon and former Principal at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar has since 2008 worked as Chief Executive of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust, with responsibility for the 97 schools in the Trust in Ireland. Gerry is also Chairperson of the International Network of Edmund Rice schools with 285 schools in 19 countries around the world.

Gerry and the global educators met Pope Francis in his private apartment in Rome to discuss how school communities can help to create a world that is more just, sustainable and peaceful.

He said: “Pope Francis has established an organisation called Scholas Occurentes, a network of 400 educational communities reaching one million young people. Its mission is to create a culture of encounter and to bring young people together in a spirit of sharing and understanding.

“As part of its work it strives to achieve the UN Strategic Development Goals through education in art, sports and technology and to develop alliances with partners.

“The Edmund Rice group shared with Pope Francis the wonderful work that teachers, students and our school leaders are doing in Ireland and around the world to build together a future of justice, peace and a dignified life for every person.

“The Pope, in turn, invited the Edmund Rice schools to continue to commit to building a world that cares for each other and the planet.”