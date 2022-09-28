Search

28 Sept 2022

Donegal man meets Pope to discuss schools' role in peace and sustainability

The Mountcharles met Pope Francis in Rome as part of a delegation of educators

Donegal man meets Pope to discuss schools' role in peace and sustainability

Dr. Wayne Tinsey (Global Ambassador), Jóse María del Corral (Scholas), Dr. Cristiana Ritchie-Bonomo (USA), Gerry Bennett (Ireland), Pope Francis, Albert Gomez (Africa), Brian Garrone (Australia), Alb

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Sept 2022 12:33 PM

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Mountcharles man Gerry Bennett met Pope Francis and a group of global educators in the Pope’s residence in Rome on Friday last.

Gerry, a former teacher at De La Salle College, Ballyshannon and former Principal at St Columba’s College, Stranorlar has since 2008 worked as Chief Executive of the Edmund Rice Schools Trust, with responsibility for the 97 schools in the Trust in Ireland. Gerry is also Chairperson of the International Network of Edmund Rice schools with 285 schools in 19 countries around the world.

Gerry and the global educators met Pope Francis in his private apartment in Rome to discuss how school communities can help to create a world that is more just, sustainable and peaceful.

He said: “Pope Francis has established an organisation called Scholas Occurentes, a network of 400 educational communities reaching one million young people. Its mission is to create a culture of encounter and to bring young people together in a spirit of sharing and understanding.

Frosses native celebrates centenarian status in his adopted Manchester

100 year old Bernard McDevitt was delighted with his papal blessing and letter from President Higgins

“As part of its work it strives to achieve the UN Strategic Development Goals through education in art, sports and technology and to develop alliances with partners.

“The Edmund Rice group shared with Pope Francis the wonderful work that teachers, students and our school leaders are doing in Ireland and around the world to build together a future of justice, peace and a dignified life for every person. 

“The Pope, in turn, invited the Edmund Rice schools to continue to commit to building a world that cares for each other and the planet.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media