29 Sept 2022

Councillors call for on-campus accommodation at ATU Letterkenny

Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Letterkenny

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

28 Sept 2022 11:33 PM

On-campus accommodation is needed to ensure the continued development of the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Letterkenny, a council meeting has heard.

An emergency motion from Cllr Michael McBride at Monday's meeting of Donegal County Council called on the body to write to the president of the ATU, Dr Orla Flynn, and the Minister for Education, Norma Foley, asking that this be prioritised due to the lack of rented accommodation which has been accelerated by the influx of Ukrainian refugees and further pressures that will present when the mica redress programme commences in ernest.

He said he was very concerned about the accommodation situation in Letterkenny adding they had to plan for it in the town and its environs for the future so the ATU could operate at its maximum potential to deliver for the people of Donegal and further afield.

“Letterkenny ATU has to be placed at the front of the queue for student accommodation which I believe will be provided for in the ATU's capital plan.

Ukrainian refugees

“The reason for this is because we have absorbed over 3,000 Ukrainian refugees in Donegal over the past few months and we're staring at an accommodation crisis facing so many families suffering from mica who will need alternative accommodation while their homes are newly built - and we know there is no accommodation available anywhere in Letterkenny.”

He added it was great when the ATUs were announced but university status must be financially supported so it can deliver first-class third-level education for the hard-pressed families who otherwise could not afford to send their children to college in Dublin or Galway.

“I believe on-campus accommodation must be provided, similar to what exists in universities such as Galway or UCD.”

He also asked that the council write to Dr Flynn, and the Minister Foley highlighting the serious difficulties and challenges they were facing in Donegal and ask that Letterkenny ATU "be front end loaded" for on-campus accommodation as soon as possible.

This was seconded by Cllr Donal Coyle.

Chief executive John G McLaughlin said the council had great hope for the ATU in Letterkenny and met with staff there quite often on a number of items.

“I suppose it's our duty to work with them as well. I think they have been engaging with Letterkenny Municipal District on the situation.

“We are happy to write to Dr Flynn and Minister Foley on foot of this motion," he said.

