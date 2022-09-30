Appeal to help frightened, nervous donkey that ‘wandered out of a forest’

A donkey which had been fending for himself in a forest is now being looked after by Donegal Donegal Sanctuary.

The charity is now appealing for support as they face into a challenging winter caring for Sid and all the other animals in its care.

Posting on social media about their latest rescue, a spokesperson said: "So still they come. This poor boy wandered out of a forest a few days ago and was taken care of by a couple of farmers who were concerned for his safety and that of motorists in the area if he had strayed onto the road.

"It is impossible to know how long he has been fending for himself.

"He is still frightened and nervous of his new surroundings but happy to accept food and lie down in a deep straw bed.

"We will never understand how anyone can do this to such beautiful creatures.

"With many mouths to feed this winter we would welcome any donations, no matter how small, towards his ongoing care."

Donations can be made via the charity's website www.donegaldonkeysanctuary.ie or via PayPal donegaldonkeysanctuary@gmail.com

All donations will be greatly appreciated.