Appeal to help frightened, nervous donkey that ‘wandered out of a forest’

Sid the donkey is frightened and nervous after fending for himself in a forest
A donkey which had been fending for himself in a forest is now being looked after by Donegal Donegal Sanctuary.
The charity is now appealing for support as they face into a challenging winter caring for Sid and all the other animals in its care.
Posting on social media about their latest rescue, a spokesperson said: "So still they come. This poor boy wandered out of a forest a few days ago and was taken care of by a couple of farmers who were concerned for his safety and that of motorists in the area if he had strayed onto the road.
"It is impossible to know how long he has been fending for himself.
"He is still frightened and nervous of his new surroundings but happy to accept food and lie down in a deep straw bed.
"We will never understand how anyone can do this to such beautiful creatures.
"With many mouths to feed this winter we would welcome any donations, no matter how small, towards his ongoing care."
Donations can be made via the charity's website www.donegaldonkeysanctuary.ie or via PayPal donegaldonkeysanctuary@gmail.com
All donations will be greatly appreciated.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.